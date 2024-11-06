US election night in pictures: Bomb threats, tears and a triumphant Trump

Watch the key moments from election night as Donald Trump claims victory
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, becoming the 47th president to the jubilation of his fans across the country.
Kamala Harris' supporters, however, were left devastated as the vice president failed to match Joe Biden's 2020 success.
On what was supposed to be her planned victory rally at Howard University in Washington, her fans left in droves on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Trump supporters celebrated his return to power, rallied by his wins in key swing states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
ITV News takes a look back at the historic night in pictures.
