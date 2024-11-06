US election night in pictures: Bomb threats, tears and a triumphant Trump

Play Brightcove video

Watch the key moments from election night as Donald Trump claims victory

Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, becoming the 47th president to the jubilation of his fans across the country.

Kamala Harris' supporters, however, were left devastated as the vice president failed to match Joe Biden's 2020 success.

On what was supposed to be her planned victory rally at Howard University in Washington, her fans left in droves on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters celebrated his return to power, rallied by his wins in key swing states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

ITV News takes a look back at the historic night in pictures.

Across the country, millions of Americans lined up at polling stations on Tuesday, with some waiting for hours. Credit: AP

A cat named Skye looks on as ballots are cast in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Credit: CNN

Hoax bomb threats were made at polling stations in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin causing voting hours to be extended. Credit: AP

Trump cast his vote at Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, before telling reporters that the election "won’t even be close". Credit: AP

Harris made a surprise visit to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters and thanked callers on the phone for voting for her. Credit: AP

As polls began to close across the US, Harris' supporters gathered at Howard University as the results started to come in. Credit: AP

The Howard University gospel choir was called in to sing at the Harris rally. Credit: AP

Harris supporters were joyous at the start of the night. Credit: AP

Republicans watched the votes with trepidation across America, like this woman in Palm Beach, Florida. Credit: AP

Photos of more Trump supporters at Palm Beach. Credit: AP

A young supporter wears a Donald Trump shirt while attending a watch party in Colorado. Credit: AP

Trump supporters cheered in Palm Beach as the 78-year-old kept winning in swing states over the vice president. Credit: AP

Here's the reaction from Trump fans in Washington after finding out he won the state of Georgia. Credit: AP

This woman shouted in joy at Trump's state wins in Palm Beach. Credit: AP

Unfortunately for Harris supporters at Howard University, the night turned sour. Credit: AP

North Carolina university students Leah Charles, left, and Tianna Adams at an election night watch party in Greensboro, North Carolina. Credit: AP

Some became emotional at the university. Credit: AP

Harris supporters sat in the bleachers as people started to leave once it became clear the vice president was not going to win. Credit: AP

Cedric Richmond senior advisor to the Democratic party told the crowd at the university that Harris would not address the rally. Credit: AP

As a result democrats completely deserted the Howard University rally. Credit: AP

People left while leaving their trash on the floor Credit: AP

The university campus was filled with Harris fans hours before. Credit: AP

After being projected as the president-elect, Trump delivered a speech saying he would "help our country heal" and "fix everything". Credit: AP

Trump supporters like Mike Garvonic in Michigan celebrated throughout the night. Credit: AP

