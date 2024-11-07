Thousands of black balls that washed up in Sydney and led to the closure of seven beaches have been identified as mini "fatbergs" containing human faeces.

Several beaches were shut by local officials in October while experts investigated the mysterious black spheres.

Analysis from the University of New South Wales has revealed that lifeguards had stumbled across thousands of mini "fatbergs".

Made up of human faeces, methamphetamine, human hair, fatty acids and food waste, the thousands of black balls turned away Australian beachgoers while clean-up efforts were carried out.

"They smell absolutely disgusting, they smell worse than anything you've ever smelt," lead investigator Associate Professor Jon Beves told 9News.

A number of beaches were closed due to the 'fatbergs'. Credit: CNN

New South Wales' environment agency had warned Sydney residents to avoid swimming or touching the balls back in October.

They were spotted along seven beaches, including the world-famous Bondi Beach.

As of October 17 when they were first discovered, they were a "mystery" to local officials, and it was assumed they were made of unrefined oil, but further testing revealed them to be far "more disgusting".

Fatbergs come in all shapes and sizes, the largest ever recorded was found in Whitechapel, London in 2017.

It measured some 250 metres long and weighed 130 tonnes - the equivalent of two lengths of Wembley football pitches and the weight of 11 double-decker buses.

While the mystery of what the balls are has been unpicked, where they came from remains unknown.

A media release from the state's environment agency said they likely originated from "a source that releases mixed waste."

“Authorities have considered several possible causes, such as a shipping spill or wastewater outflow,” the statement said.

“However, due to the complex composition of the balls and the time they have spent in the water, testing has not been able to confirm their exact origin.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...