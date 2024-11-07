President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, in the Russian leader's first public comments since the outcome of the US balloting.

The remarks came during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

He said: "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America."

Putin added that what Trump has said “about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to help end the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, deserves attention at least.”

The Kremlin earlier welcomed Trump’s claim that he could negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine “in 24 hours” but emphasised that it would wait for concrete policy steps.

As to what he expects from a second Trump presidency, Putin said: “I don’t know what will happen now, I have no idea.”

"For him, this is still his last presidential term. What he will do is his matter,” Putin said.

More to follow...

