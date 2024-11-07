The transition of power: What happens between now and inauguration day?

By Lucy Fitzsimons, ITV News Producer

Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United States after a historic victory against rival Kamala Harris.

Trump will make a return to the White House and serve a second term in a momentous comeback after losing to Joe Biden four years ago.

But he won't take office until January next year, and over the coming months there will be a transition between the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden and the incoming Trump administration.

So what happens next? ITV News explains.

Is Donald Trump now president?

Trump is not the president yet. Instead, he has become the president-elect and his running mate, JD Vance, the vice-president elect.

He does not legally have the power and responsibilities of the presidency until he is sworn into office in January 2025.

Donald Trump at an election watch party in Florida on Wednesday. Credit: AP

What will Trump's team be doing now?

Trump will begin appointing his new administration. According to ITV News' US partner CNN, Trump could announce some of his decisions in the next few days.

Among those suggested so far are Robert F Kennedy Jr and Elon Musk, who both heavily endorsed Trump.

What have previous transfers of powers looked like?

It is tradition for the outgoing and incoming president - and their vice presidents - to meet after the election, as it represents the peaceful transfer of power.

In 2016, President Barack Obama invited the then President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in 2016. Credit: AP

However, in 2020, Trump did not extend the invitation to then President-elect Joe Biden. Trump also did not attend Biden's inauguration in 2021 - another break from tradition.

Now, Trump has been invited by President Biden to a meeting at the Oval Office. No date has been announced yet but Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, said it would “take place shortly.”

What are the key dates?

November 26: Trump due to face sentencing for his felony conviction

Before the election, Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts in his landmark hush money criminal trial, becoming the first ex-American president in history to be convicted of felony crimes.

His sentencing is set for November 26.

But the judge could decide to throw out the conviction as soon as November 12 because of the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

The conviction could carry prison time, but this is unlikely. The judge could also give Trump probation or fine him.

December 17: The Electoral College must vote

American voters cast their ballots on and before Election Day, but that was only one step in the process.

States have until December 11 to confirm their election results with Certificates of Ascertainment.

Then, on December 17, electors from the 50 states and Washington DC meet to officially cast the 538 Electoral College votes.

January 3: The new Congress will begin

The 119th Congress will convene on January 3. Although it's not yet clear which party will have the majority in the House of Representatives, the Republicans have won the majority in the Senate.

Trump will be sworn into office on January 20 2025. Credit: AP

6 January: Electoral votes will be counted

On January 6, 2025, the new House and Senate will convene in the House chamber and Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the counting of Electoral College votes that make Trump president.

No vice president since Al Gore in 2001 has had to preside over their own defeat.January 20: Trump will be sworn in

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2025. He will remain in office until January 20, 2029, when a new president will succeed him.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA