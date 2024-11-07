Three people charged in connection with Liam Payne's death

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with Liam Payne's death.

The One Direction member died, aged 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

Illicit substances were found in his hotel room after his death and the three people arrested have been charged with abandonment of a person after their death, supply and facilitation of narcotics, Argentina's Public Prosecution Office said.

Payne was in Argentina to see fellow One Direction singer and bandmate Niall Horan’s gig at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 2, reportedly posting to his Instagram stories beforehand that he wanted to “square up a couple things” with the Irish singer.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…