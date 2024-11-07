UK announces biggest sanctions package against Russia since 2023

More than 50 new sanctions against Russia have been announced by the Foreign Office on Thursday, in the UK's largest package since 2023.

The Foreign Office said these sanctions will directly target the supply of goods to Russia’s military and constrain resources that enable Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to appear at the European Political Community summit in Budapest on Thursday, where he is expected to discuss the conflict.

New targets of sanctions include suppliers supporting Russia's military production, Russian backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and Salisbury poisoning suspect Denis Sergeev.

When announcing the new measures, Foreign Secretary David Lammy promised to "continue to bear down on the Kremlin".

He said: “Today’s measures will continue to push back on the Kremlin’s corrosive foreign policy, undermining Russia's attempts to foster instability across Africa and disrupting the supply of vital equipment for Putin's war machine.

"And smashing the illicit international networks that Russia has worked so hard to forge.

"Putin is nearly 1000 days into a war he thought would only take a few. He will fail and I will continue to bear down on the Kremlin and support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.”

The sanctions target entities based in China, Turkey and Central Asia involved in the supply and production of goods, including machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones.

It targets three private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin, including Africa Corps, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies, the Foreign Office said.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...