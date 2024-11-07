'We lost this battle': Biden speaks after Trump's election victory

President Joe Biden said that the American people deserve a "peaceful and orderly" transition following president-elect Donald Trump's US election win.

Biden hailed "a historic presidency" and said that while the Democrats "lost this battle, the America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up".

Walking out to the cheers of those in attendance, Biden paid tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris' "true character" following her election loss.

He said: "She ran an inspiring campaign and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much, her character. She has a backbone like a ramrod and she's got a great character, true character."

Speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House he said that defeat does not mean we are defeated, "America endures" and "we're going to be okay, but we need to stay engaged".

More to follow...

