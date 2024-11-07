Why has Trump's victory got women talking about joining the 4B movement?

By Olivia Mustafa, ITV News Producer

Abortion and reproductive rights were among the most hotly contested US election issues.

Now, after a resounding Donald Trump victory, some women are responding with a vow to abandon sex, dating and marriage with men.

Interest in the "4B movement" has spiked on social media, as many begin to speculate on the future of reproductive freedoms under a Trump presidency.

But where did the concept of 4B come from, and why is it gaining traction?

What is the 4B movement?

The 4B movement encourages heterosexual women to boycott sex, marriage, dating and having children with men as a form of protest.

Where did it come from?

The 4B movement emerged in South Korea in 2019. Its name comes from four words all starting with "bi", the Korean word for "no":

Bihon means no heterosexual marriage, bichulsan is the refusal of childbirth, biyeonae means no dating, and bisekseu refers to abstaining from sex.

The 4B movement marked an attempt for women in South Korea to reject patriarchy and misogyny, which they considered rampant in their society.

Abstaining from the four B's has also been seen as a way for women to preserve their bodily autonomy and selfhood.

Why are some women in America being drawn to 4B?

As well as determining the country's next president, Tuesday's election also saw ten American states vote on whether reproductive rights should be protected in their state constitutions. Seven of these states voted to expand or protect these freedoms.

However, the election also marked Republicans taking control of the US Senate. If they also keep their majority in the House of Representatives, the GOP will dominate Congress, as well as having Trump as president.

This potential clean sweep of Republican power has left many women concerned over whether Trump could pass laws further restricting access to abortions and reproductive healthcare in the US.

Videos have been circulating on social media platform TikTok after the election, with women explaining the 4B movement to others and encouraging them to join.

One user claimed women had been "left with no choice but to join the 4B movement."

Another posted a video captioned: "It's time the US participates in our own 4B movement, for our own safety and to make ourselves heard."

Another wrote: "It's literally our last resort. I used to want multiple kids and now I can't even fathom having more than one, especially having a girl makes me so worried for her future."

What has Trump said about abortion?

In 2022, the United States' Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade - a piece of legislation guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion for women in America.

Trump has said he was "proud" of the part he played in overturning the ruling, as he appointed a number of the judges involved.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, some 12 states have enforced near-total bans on abortion, with some offering no exceptions for women who have become pregnant through rape or incest.

Trump has ruled out enforcing a national abortion ban and has said he would not block access to abortion medication. Despite criticising some existing abortion bans for being "too tough", he has maintained that individual states should have the power to decide.

He has expressed full support for "the three exceptions", confirming he believes abortion should be available in cases or rape, incest and when the mother's life is endangered.

In the final weeks of the election campaign, Trump shaped himself as a "protector of women", insisting they will "no longer be thinking about abortion" under his presidency.

