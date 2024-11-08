Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has died aged 75, his company has announced.

The Scottish stylist gained fame after his creation of the wedge cut, alongside his TV appearances.

In October, he revealed he had weeks to live after his bowel cancer had spread to his liver.

His company announced the news of his death on Instagram. A post said: "It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond...

“Honouring Trevor’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart.

“We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course.”

His hair salon posted a tribute on Instagram. Credit: Instagram via Trevor Sorbie

The award-winning stylist previously set up the charity, My New Hair, to provide “public advice and support a national network of independent salons and professionals who provide a wig styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss”.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know