Israel condemns 'antisemitic' attacks on its football fans in Amsterdam

Rioters “actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them” after a football match, Amsterdam authorities said on Friday, as Israel said it was sending planes to fly fans home.

The violence was condemned by leaders of the Netherlands and Israel as antisemitic.

An unknown number of Israeli supporters were injured as violence broke out after the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

The disorder erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the football stadium imposed by Amsterdam's Mayor, who had feared there would be clashes between protesters and supporters of the Israeli football club.

Israel ordered that two planes be sent to the Dutch capital to bring the Israelis home.

“The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens,” a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

It added that “the harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked,” and that Netanyahu “views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity.”

He demanded that the Dutch government take “vigorous and swift action” against those involved and called for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he followed reports of the violence “with horror.”

It is unknown how many arrests were made in Amsterdam. Credit: AP

“This is completely unacceptable. I am in close contact with all parties involved and have just spoken to (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu by phone to stress that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted.

"The situation in Amsterdam is now calm once more," Schoof wrote.

It is unknown how many arrests were made.

