Spain struck by further floods as waters sweep cars through streets in Girona

Spain has been struck by a fresh bout of flooding in Girona, swamping streets and piling up vehicles, just over a week after floods killed more than 200 people in the east of the country.

Footage shared on social media showed torrents of water gushing through the coastal town of Cadaques on Thursday night.

Meteocat, Catalonia's regional meteorological agency, said the town had been subject to "intense" and "continuous" rains of more than four inches.

According to local reports, some 100 litres of rain per square metre fell in Cadaques.

Mayor Pia Serinyana told local media that around 32 vehicles were swept away by the flooding, and became piled up against a bridge.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of the morning, but Cadaques' fire brigade said no injuries or deaths were reported, local media said.

It follows a week of unprecedented rains in southern and eastern Spain, which saw more than 200 people killed and many still reported missing.

Three British people are among those to have died in the floods last week.

The floods marked Spain's worst natural disaster in living memory, with the government dispatching thousands of police officers and soldiers to assist in the worst hit regions.

The Spanish navy’s “Galicia” transport vessel arrived in Valencia’s port on Monday with marines, helicopters and trucks loaded with food and water to help with the relief effort, which included 7,500 soldiers and thousands of police reinforcements.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met King Felipe VI for a flood crisis meeting in Madrid on Monday.

On Sunday, residents threw mud and rocks at the country's king and queen on Sunday during a visit to the town of Paiporta, near Valencia, as anger continues to grow over the official response to the floods.

