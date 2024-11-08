Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support veterans facing homelessness

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged £3.5 million in support for veterans facing homelessness as he said "we must honour their sacrifices".

The funding will go to the Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme, which provides specialist support for employment and independent living for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Prime Minister has previously committed to exempt veterans from rules which require a connection to a local area to access social housing in England, as part of the Government’s “homes for heroes” pledge.

“Veterans represent the very best of our country, and we must honour their sacrifices. When I came into office, I promised that I would serve our heroes as they have served us," Starmer said when announcing the funding.

“That is the least they deserve given the sacrifices they have made, and it is why this Government is ensuring homes will be there for heroes across the UK. They have done so much to secure our safety it is only right they have security of their own.

“As the country comes together this weekend, we pay solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the values and freedoms that we enjoy," he said.

Funding for the programme was due to expire in 2025, but this has now been extended to 2026.

The Government has also committed to enshrining in law the armed forces covenant, which is described as “a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly”, by the Ministry of Defence.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary John Healey is set to host veterans and charities at Downing Street on Friday to hear about their experiences.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, joined by Cabinet ministers and defence chiefs.

Mr Healey said: “Our nation is deeply proud of the veterans who have served the country. Theirs is the ultimate public service. Our Armed Forces and veterans will always have our fullest support.

“As a Government we are committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve. We are extending the support for veterans to ensure that those who need it get the housing support they deserve."

