The world's ten richest people earn $64bn in one day following Trump's triumph

Donald Trump's win in the US election increased the combined wealth of the ten richest people in the world by $64 billion in just one day, including prominent ally Elon Musk.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index says Trump's re-election marked the "biggest daily increase" of wealth it had seen since it began in 2012.

The surge for the wealthy has also been mirrored by a rise in the dollar and stocks. Trump's economic approach, which favours lower taxes and less regulation, has encouraged investment into assets that could benefit from the policies.

While the dollar hit its highest level in four months after Trump's re-election, the Mexican peso saw a slump in its value, reaching its lowest point in two years.

Elon Musk was one of Trump's most prominent financial backers during his election campaign. Credit: AP

Elon Musk, a Trump ally and one of the world's wealthiest people, saw his wealth surge up by nearly $21 billion (£16.2 billion) on November 6.

Musk, who owns social media platform X and Tesla, became one of Trump's most prominent supporters during his campaign.

He also joined Trump on stage at rallies, hosted an interview with him on X and reportedly spent at least $119 million (£91.9 million) mobilising Trump’s supporters to back the Republican nominee.

Musk also gave away $1 million (£772,000) a day to Trump voters signing a petition for his political action committee in the build-up to the election.

Tesla shares reached their highest share price recorded this year after Trump's re-election, closing 15% up on Wednesday. The corporation dominates sales of electric vehicles in the US.

Jeff Bezos (left) and Larry Ellison (middle) gained financially from the election result, unlike Mark Zuckerberg (right). Credit: AP

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Oracle Corp’s Larry Ellison were also among those who financially gained the most after the election result.

Bezos, who defended his decision to block The Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris last week, saw his wealth rise by $7.1 billion (£5.4 billion).

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg's net worth saw a small drop, but he was able to keep his place as the fourth wealthiest person in the world.

Trump is expected to embrace cryptocurrency during his presidency. Post-election, the value of Bitcoin reached an all time high, rising to nearly $76,000 (£59,000).

He backed Bitcoin throughout his campaign, and pledging to his X followers that he would "end Kamala's war on crypto" if he won the election.

As of Friday November 8, the top 5 richest people in the world according to the The Bloomberg Billionaires Index are:

Elon Musk $290bn

Jeff Bezos $228bn

Mark Zuckerberg $202bn

Larry Ellison $193bn

Bernard Arnault $173bn

