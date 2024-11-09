Queen to miss this weekend's remembrance services after chest infection

The Queen will miss this weekend’s remembrance events to recover fully from a chest infection and to protect others from any potential risk, Buckingham Palace said.

Her Majesty had planned to join the royal family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening and to honour the war dead at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Whitehall.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.

“While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from cancer, and the King, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, will attend both Remembrance events.

It is understood there is no cause for alarm, and Camilla's condition remains stable.

Her doctors are concerned that returning to public duties this weekend – which would involve standing outside in unpredictable weather – could hinder her recovery.

The Queen is also reported to be mindful of reducing the risk of spreading any lingering infection to others.

