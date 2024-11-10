Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and northern Gaza, officials say

Israeli strikes have killed dozens of people in Lebanon and the northern Gaza Strip, according to local officials.

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed at least 23 people in the village of Aalmat, north of Beirut, and far from the areas in southern and eastern Lebanon where the militant Hezbollah group has a major presence.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said six were wounded.

And in northern Gaza, an Israeli strike in the refugee camp of Jabaliya killed at least 17 people, according to a nearby hospital.

Dr Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said nine women were among those killed, and that the death toll was likely to increase.

The Israeli military claimed it was targeting a site where militants were operating in Jabaliya.

Rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a destroyed house in Aalmat village, Lebanon. Credit: AP

A separate strike on Sunday hit a house in Gaza City, killing Wael al-Khour, a minister in the Hamas-run government, as well as his wife and three children, according to the Civil Defense, a first responders organisation that operates under the government.

Israeli forces have encircled and largely isolated Jabaliya and the nearby towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun for the past month, allowing in only a trickle of humanitarian aid.

The US has given Israel a mid-November deadline to raise the level of aid allowed into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on military funding.

The northern third of Gaza, including Gaza City, has suffered the heaviest destruction of the 13-month-old war, which was triggered by Hamas' attack into southern Israel last October.

People check a damaged car at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Aalmat village, Lebanon. Credit: AP

The military says it only targets militants, whom it accuses of hiding among civilians in homes and shelters. Israeli strikes have often killed women and children.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, drones and missiles into Israel after war broke out in Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinians and its fellow Iran-backed militant group Hamas.

It turned into a war between Israel and Hezbollah in September, when Israel carried out a wave of heavy strikes and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of his top commanders.

Israel has struck areas deeper and deeper into Lebanon, while Hezbollah has expanded its rocket fire from northern to central Israel. The fighting has killed over 3,000 people in Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry, and more than 70 people in Israel.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas soldiers stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023. They killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250.

Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, and about a third are believed to be dead.

Israel has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. It says over half were women and children.

Around 90% of the 2.3 million people in Gaza have been displaced

Ceasefire talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt have repeatedly stalled since the start of the year, as have efforts by the US to halt the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Qatar, which has served as a key mediator with Hamas, said over the weekend it had suspended its efforts and would only resume them when “the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war and the ongoing suffering of civilians”.

