British cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish has announced that Sunday’s Singapore Criterium will be his final race before retiring from professional cycling.

Cavendish, from the Isle of Man, broke the Tour de France record for stage wins with his 35th victory in July.

In an Instagram post, he said: “My racing career… completed it.”

“Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career.

“I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike.

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.

“Thank you, everyone, for all the support, always. Cav.”

The 39-year-old received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on October 2 and said: “It will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander."

Since turning professional in 2005, Cavendish has won 165 races, including 17 stages in the cycling race Giro d'Italia and three in the Vuelta a España.

He also won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics and Commonwealth Scratch gold in 2006 for the Isle of Man and is a three-time Madison world champion on the track.

