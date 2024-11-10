Rita Ora pays tearful tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs: He brought so much joy

Rita Ora has remembered former One Direction singer Liam Payne with a tearful tribute at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The singer died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

Ora, 33, host of the ceremony in Manchester, was friends with Payne and had collaborated with the singer on the song For You, which featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Host Rita Ora on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 Credit: Ian West/PA

She said: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us.

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world.

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew.”

Ora added: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world.”

Raye performs on stage at the awards Credit: Ian West/PA

An image of the singer was then shown on screens in the arena.

Ora wore a plethora of outfits for her third time hosting the show, appearing in something different every time she was on stage.

Meanwhile, six-time Brit Award-winner Raye said she was “actually quite shocked” in a video which played on screen as she was announced as winner of best UK and Ireland act at the EMAs.

The London singer performed at the ceremony, accompanied by a 30-strong choir and 13-piece live band, with her name in lights behind them, while she sang her hits, Escapism, and Body Dysmorphia.

Shawn Mendes on the red carpet Credit: Ian West/PA

A recorded video message from Taylor Swift was played after she was announced as winner in the best live, best video and best artist categories.

The singer, who also won for best US act, said: “This is just so exciting and so wonderful. I had the best time touring in Europe this summer.”

Elsewhere, Ariana Grande won in the best pop category and best collaboration went to Lisa featuring Rosalia for New Woman.

This year, the global icon EMA was awarded to US rapper Busta Rhymes, presented by British music star and Mercury Prize winner, Little Simz.

Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards Credit: Ian West/PA

He told the crowd it was the first time in his career he had won an MTV award and said: “It feels f****** incredible.”

He was accompanied on stage by dancers wearing dragon masks to perform a medley of his bigs including I Know What You Want and Pass The Courvoisier.

Artist Tyla, who performed on the night, won awards for best afrobeats, best R&B and best African act.

The show, at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, was opened by American singer Benson Boone, who appeared suspended in the air playing a golden piano.

South Korean band Le Sserafim performing Credit: Ian West/PA

He went on to win best new act.

The night marked the 30th anniversary of the awards, which are held in a different European city every year.

Singer Mabel complimented her mother, Neneh Cherry, as they appeared on stage together to present the award for best hip hop, won by Eminem.

She said: “We even have one of the winners from that very first show here tonight, a musical legend who also happens to be my beautiful mother.”

Teddy Swims performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards Credit: Ian West/PA

The show closed with a performance from the Pet Shop Boys, who were given the pop pioneers award.

Duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe performed alongside members of the Manchester Camerata orchestra and treated the crowd to a cover of David Bowie’s All The Young Dudes followed by West End Girls.

Teddy Swims, Shawn Mendes and K-pop band Le Sseraffim also performed on the night.

Earlier in the evening, music stars from across the globe took to the red carpet, including TV presenter Maya Jama, actress Jodie Turner-Smith and rock band Blossoms.

Raye was a big winner on the night Credit: Ian West/PA

The Stockport-based group said it was “amazing” to see the awards, which have been held in cities across Europe, taking place in Manchester.

Drummer Joe Donovan said: “Things happening in your city closest to where you grow up is amazing.”

The red carpet was in a covered tent, meaning those attending were safe from the typical Manchester rain.

Happy Mondays star Bez, who arrived with bandmate Shaun Ryder, said he expected a good night in the city.

He said: “Hopefully it will be able to live up to its reputation and deliver a great party.”

Irish singers John and Edward Grimes, better known as Jedward, added some sparkle to the red carpet in glittery suits and said they were looking forward to seeing British singer Charli XCX, who did not attend on the night despite being nominated in five categories.

John said: “Charli X is the biggest Jedward fan, back in the day she tweeted and said she wanted to marry Edward but she settled for John. But no-one knew about Charli XCX, we were giving her good vibes.

“I’m happy it’s all Brat summer and she’s popping and locking.”

The ceremony has returned for the first time since 2022, after last year’s event was cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.