Be ready for the bitter cold - but beware the hype

Newspaper headlines are warning of a supposed "widespread cold front" that is moving south from Scandinavia and potentially bringing a 700 mile wall of snow "that could impact large parts of the UK".

Terrifying, right? Yes - and highly improbable. So what's the truth? Is the weather getting colder?

Yes, that bit is correct. We are expecting a drop in temperatures as dominating high pressure drifts away, allowing a cold front to sweep across the UK from the north.

Behind this front, the winds back northerly and that cold Arctic plunge will result in tumbling temperatures - exacerbated by that bitter wind. The transition to colder weather is expected to happen throughout Sunday.

How cold are we expecting it to get?

It will feel markedly colder compared to the relatively mild weather that we've had so far this month, where daytime highs have hovered around two degrees above average and around four degrees above average by night.

We can expect these to fall to low single figures by day and below zero at night in the north - and high single figures by day and close to zero by night in the south.

So nothing extraordinary, but it will feel noticeably colder, especially with the added effect of the cold northerly wind.

How long will it last?

We'll be feeling the colder weather until at least into the middle or latter part of next week - potentially longer.

How about snow?

Snow showers are likely, but these are mostly likely to be across Scotland.

Any settling snow will probably be confined to the higher ground of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. It's unlikely to settle at lower levels, as the ground is still comparatively warm.

Lower pressure, and colder weather, is expected to set in on Sunday. Credit: ITV Weather

Is this normal?

Weather and temperatures like these are entirely normal for the time of year.

So, be prepared but don't be alarmed is the message!

Make sure your boiler is working this week, make sure your winter woolies are ready to go and maybe stock up on hot chocolate for some cosy late autumn evenings.

Most importantly, beware the sensationalist messages hungry for click bait - and keep up to date with this developing story from trusted sources.

