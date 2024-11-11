Father of Sara Sharif denies being a ‘lying, manipulative and controlling man’

Sara Sharif's father has denied being a "lying", "manipulative" and "controlling" man, as he stands trial for murdering his 10-year-old daughter.

Speaking at the Old Bailey on Monday, Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, denied killing his 10-year-old daughter by beating her.

Sharif said he returned from work to find Sara "collapsed" after his wife, Beinash Batool, called him home on the evening of August 8 last year.

He was cross-examined in court by Batool’s barrister, having previously accused his wife of abusing Sara, who is her stepdaughter.

Caroline Carberry KC asked him: “You are a lying, manipulative and controlling man, aren’t you?”, to which he responded: “No, I am not.”

The barrister detailed Sharif’s history of alleged domestic violence, which the defendant denied.

Sharif was also asked if he is a “cruel father”, as he stated in a phone call to police from Pakistan in the early hours of August 10, 2023.

Sharif responded: “I said I was cruel because I left my daughter behind, I should not have done that.“I did not kill my daughter by beating her.”

Sharif was shown photographic and video evidence of bruises and marks on Sara, but he denied knowing about them.

After seeing one, he replied: “I didn’t pay that much attention to what was going on.”

The defendant was also shown a photograph of Sara with a “badly” cut fringe and a scratch on her nose.

He pointed to the dock and said: “I did not cause it, somebody who caused it (is) sitting there.”

Ms Carberry also accused Sharif of being an “angry” drinker and a gambler - which he denied.

The barrister went on: “It was little Sara who suffered the most at your hands, isn’t it?”

Sharif replied: “No, ma’am.” The defendant also denied ever using a belt to “punish” Sara.Sharif is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of Sara’s murder, along with her stepmother Batool, 30, and uncle Faisal Malik, 29.The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, deny Sara’s murder and causing or allowing her death.The cross-examination continues on Tuesday.

