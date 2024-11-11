Gary Lineker steps down from BBC and Match Of The Day after 25 years

Gary Lineker is to leave the BBC and is stepping down as the front man of Match Of The Day, ITV News understands.

Lineker, who turns 64 at the end of November, is the highest-paid on-air talent at the BBC and is under contract until the end of the football season.

The news of his departure was initially reported in The Sun, with the newspaper saying a BBC source told them of his departure.

The Mirror reported the same news earlier this year, citing an internal BBC email that was allegedly leaked and suggested an announcement over his exit was being drawn up.

This was subsequently denied, with the corporation suggesting discussions were still ongoing over new terms.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

Lineker has previously laughed off the speculation, joking that a Match of the Day show in early October was his "final" one, before adding: “before the international break”.

The 63-year-old also oversees a successful podcast business, which includes the popular The Rest Is Football, which he hosts alongside Match Of The Day pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

The former England, Tottenham and Barcelona striker took over the BBC’s flagship football highlights show in 1999 after predecessor Des Lynam joined ITV.

Lineker has been the BBC’s highest-paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years and was estimated to have earned £1.35 million in the year 2023/24, according to the corporation’s annual report published in July.

