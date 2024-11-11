I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! official 2024 lineup confirmed

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2024 and that means a new group of celebrities will be back on our screens to take on some of the toughest challenges on reality TV.

This year's show will see ten familiar faces switch their glamorous lives in the UK for a primitive camp in the Australian jungle.

From popstars to podcasters, a Corrie legend and the country's most renowned WAG turned super-sleuth - this year's line-up has a range of big names.

Long term hosts Ant and Dec will also return to welcome the celebrities to their new home for three weeks on Sunday, November 17.

Here's who is heading into the jungle this year:

Colleen Rooney

TV Personality and WAG Colleen Rooney. Credit: ITV

Who is the first celebrity to be announced this year? It's ... Colleen Rooney.

While she's been in the public eye for more than two decades as footballer Wayne Rooney's wife - Colleen Rooney has recently made a name for herself in the Wagatha Christie scandal.

The nickname came after she outed her fellow WAG Rebecca Vardy's Instagram account for allegedly being the only one to be able to see Instagram stories with information which were leaked to The Sun newspaper.

She revealed her discovery in a now infamous social media post which read: "it's ... Rebecca Vardy".

“Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young.

"But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me.” Colleen said.

Tulisa Contostavlos

N-Dubz Singer Tulsia Contostavlos. Credit: ITV

Pop star Tulisa Contostavlos stormed into the limelight as the lead singer of noughties hip hop trio N-Dubz.

She secured herself as a household name after becoming the youngest judge on The X-Factor aged just 23.

Her fiery spats with head judge and Take That frontman Gary Barlow made her an audience favourite.

Tulisa says she thinks the camp will show people a very different side of her - naming historian Billy Carson as her dream fellow celebrity contestant.

Comparing herself to the Lord of the Rings character, Tulisa said: “I am like Frodo Baggins on an unexpected journey.

"I feel really adventurous this year and the place I am now in, I want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone.

"I have always said I wouldn’t do this show in the past, as there are things that have terrified me. But the person I am now, I want to throw caution to the wind.”

She also says she is not worried about the food rations as she regularly fasts on a diet of lentils.

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall. Credit: ITV News

He is best known for playing long term Coronation Street character Tyrone Dobbs, but Alan Halsall is hoping his time in the jungle will help people get to know the man behind the soap character.

Alan does say, however, that he'll miss "being in Corrie," as well as golf and knowing the latest Manchester United score, during his three weeks in Australia.

Alan joked his appearance on I’m A Celebrity is the ‘worst kept secret’ after he was forced to pull out last year to have major knee surgery.

Oti Mabuse

Dancing On Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. Credit: ITV

South African dancer Oti Mabuse sambaed onto our screens on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, which she went on to win twice.

Since leaving the show she has become judge on ITV's Dancing On Ice.

She said: "When you judge, you watch a lovely show, have a Sunday roast and then go home.

"This will be 100 times harder than that and I definitely think I will cry too in the camp.

"I do cry on Dancing on Ice. I think we will see a bucket load of tears from me."

“In my head I am a superhero but snakes are not my thing. I am petrified of them and they are my biggest fear.”

Melvin Odoom

BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom. Credit: ITV

TV presenter Melvin Odoom has been on our screens and airwaves for years - starting on classic CBBC show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow in the early noughties. He has been a regular on BBC Radio 1 since 2019.

He confesses that one of his biggest fears is not the creepy crawlies in a trial but snoring too loudly at night and waking his fellow campers up.

He said: “Snoring is my biggest fear. I have been trying to train myself, as messing with people’s sleep is a big deal.

"I might be the camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!”

Melvin is also worrying about lack of food.

“One of the things I am worried about is if we don’t get a star,” he says.

“I can become a different person if I haven’t eaten enough – I am Moody Melvin! It’s very rare, but I will try my best to do all the trials.”

Barry McGuigan

Former Boxing Champion Barry McGuigan. Credit: PA

Former boxing champion and promoter Barry McGuigan is the camp's oldest contestant this year.

“It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old,” Barry explains.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy. I’d rather do it when I’m 63, than 73, put it that way.”

"I’m determined. But maybe as I’m getting older I’m getting more irritable. It’s just a natural thing, an agething. I’m more irritable than I was 30 to 40 years ago."

Danny Jones

McFly lead singer Danny Jones. Credit: ITV News

As the lead singer and vocalist in boyband McFly, Danny Jones is hoping to give his best performance.

He's also a regular on our screens, as a judge on The Masked Singer and The Voice.

Danny is hoping to rival his fellow bandmate Dougie Poynter's I'm a Celeb stint, when he was crowned King of the Jungle in 2011.

As a self confessed lover of burgers, beer and his bed, Danny has been preparing to lose his home comforts.

He said: "I'm quite patient, I'm quite placid. I'm quite chilled, I like it calm I like putting music on i like it smelling nice, I like a bath in the evening.

"I've stopped drinking caffeine, I've lowered my calories a bit. I felt the hunger for a few days. It's not going to be anything like the rice and beans!"

Jane Moore

Loose Women panellist and journalist Jane Moore. Credit: ITV News

As a regular panellist on Loose Women, Jane Moore has said she is not afraid to express her strong views in the jungle and says she hopes she doesn't offend her fellow campmates with her personal questions.

She said: “I will fill the hours with good chat.

“I find people really interesting and I want to have organic conversations... I will be asking questions just because I am interested. I hope they don’t get offended!”

"I’m not sure how I will feel when I am faced with an Australian creepy crawly that looks like a tarantula rather than a house spider.

"The eating trials, again, I know it’s not going to harm me but retching is an involuntary reaction and my body might have other ideas... vomit live on TV – now that is a career highlight.”

Dean McCullough

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough. Credit: ITV

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough has admitted he's terrified of leaving his studio behind and says he is "so petrified of everything."

He said: “I made the mistake of watching episode one from last year and I nearly passed out watching it. I had to turn it off. And I hate cockroaches.

"There was a cockroach in a hostel I stayed in once and I checked out during the middle of the night, as the thought of it.”

Dean is hoping to inspire young people with his stories of coming out and as he's been sober for four years he says he's "very happy to fly the flag for young people who don’t drink and still go raving".

GK Barry

Podcast and TikTok star GK Barry. Credit: ITV

While Grace may not be known by all audiences, she's one of the UK's biggest social media stars, boasting hundreds of thousands of followers.

She also hosts her Saving Grace podcast, where she interviews celebrities and fellow social media stars.

The TikTok star said: “I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the Trials and I am genuinely scared of everything. The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being.

"You also don’t know who you are going to click with either but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely.”

Recalling her only time camping as a child, GK Barry then adds: “I did once sleep in a tent in the garden, but I went in after a few hours as it wasn’t very fun.”

