NHS to roll out daily pill to help people stop smoking

A once-a-day pill that could help tens of thousands of people give up cigarettes and prevent thousands of smoking-related deaths each year will be rolled out on the health service, NHS England’s chief executive has said.

Amanda Pritchard hailed the drug as a “game changer” ahead of the announcement in a speech on Tuesday.

Varenicline - made by pharmaceutical company Teva UK - is the generic version of a previously used branded pill called Champix, which was withdrawn in 2021 after an impurity was discovered.

It works by tackling nicotine cravings and also helps with withdrawal symptoms, such as irritability and trouble sleeping.

According to NHS England, when the pill is used alongside behavioural support, it can help about one in four people stop smoking for at least six months.

Officials estimate it could help more than 85,000 people give up smoking annually over the next five years, as well as prevent up to 9,500 smoking-related deaths.

The relaunched version of Varenicline has been approved as safe by the Medicines Health and Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

Another drug called cytisine, which tricks the brain into thinking someone has had a cigarette by attaching to the same receptors that nicotine does, is currently being reviewed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Varenicline’s rollout comes after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill was introduced in Parliament.

It will introduce restrictions on vaping, as well as extended indoor smoking ban powers to some outdoor areas, including outside hospitals and in children’s playgrounds.

"We are giving current smokers the tools they need to quit – with proven treatment options like this, alongside specialist care, helping to save thousands of lives and the NHS millions of pounds in treatment costs,” Ms Pritchard said.

Figures released last month by the Office for National Statistics suggest about 11.9% of people aged 18 or over - the equivalent of around six million - smoked cigarettes in the UK in 2023.

The government’s 10-year plan for the NHS, which is expected to be published in spring, will also include a greater focus on sickness prevention.

Heath Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The rollout of this pill can save the NHS millions of pounds, save appointments to help other patients be seen faster, and save lives.

“Taken alongside our Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the Government and NHS are building a healthy society to help power a healthy economy.”

