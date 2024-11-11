Play Brightcove video

Starmer and Macron will hold a historic meeting in Paris on Monday, with the implications of a Trump presidency at the top of their agenda

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to discuss the war in Ukraine when he meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Armistice Day just days after the election of Donald Trump raised concerns about reduced US support for Kyiv.

The prime minister will travel to the French capital on Monday on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, where he will attend an Armistice commemoration, becoming the first UK leader to do so since Winston Churchill joined General de Gaulle in 1944.

Ahead of the commemorations, Starmer is expected to discuss foreign policy issues with the French president, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the morning Starmer will host veterans, defence charities and British military personnel at the ambassador’s residence, and is also expected to meet the new French prime minister Michel Barnier.

The meetings come less than a week after it was confirmed that Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January having been re-elected US president.

There are concerns over what a second Trump term could mean for US support for Kyiv and Nato after the president-elect said during his campaign that he could end the war with Russia "in one day", but did not explain how he would do so.

Starmer's visit to France comes as he announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

The prime minister has pledged a “moment of national reflection” in 2025, with events on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe, and also on August 15 to mark the end of the Second World War.

The royal family were at the forefront of tributes on Remembrance Sunday, with the King leading the country in a two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday, commemorating the nation's war dead, as the Princess of Wales watched on.

Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in central London, honouring the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War.

Floral tributes were then laid by members of the royal family, the prime minister, other political leaders, and foreign diplomats.

The Princess of Wales watched from a government building balcony overlooking the Cenotaph, making a rare public appearance this weekend to attend events marking Armistice Day.

The ceremony was held after a two-minute silence was observed in the heart of Whitehall and at war memorials in villages, towns and cities across the country.

Queen Camilla, 77, watched the Remembrance Sunday service from home while she recovered from a chest infection.

