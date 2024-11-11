What is endometriosis - and why waits for a diagnosis might be speeding up

NHS workers are being issued with new guidance to help women with endometriosis get diagnosed faster, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has announced.

Endometriosis affects 1.5 million women in the UK, and many face waits of up to a decade after symptoms begin before receiving a formal diagnosis.

Delays in getting diagnosed can prolong the suffering of those with the condition, worsen their health and bring fertility risks.

But what are the symptoms of endometriosis - and how will the new guidelines speed up the process of getting diagnosed?

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where cells that are similar to those in the uterus are found in other places in the body.

Every month, the cells behave the same way as those in the womb lining, building up before breaking down and bleeding.

Unlike what happens to the uterus during a period, blood is isn't able to leave the body - causing pain, inflammation and scarring.

Speaking on endometriosis, the Women’s Health Minister Baroness Merron said: “Endometriosis can be debilitating and women with this condition have been failed for far too long.

“This Government is determined to overhaul women’s healthcare and these changes will help patients receive an accurate and timely diagnosis, benefitting over a million women.”

What are the symptoms?

Endometriosis can lead to chronic pain, heavy periods, and extreme fatigue. It can also cause pain when going to the toilet.

The condition can also impact relationships and fertility, causing pain during or after sex and difficulty getting pregnant. It can also lead to depression, anxiety and feelings of isolation.

What are the new guidelines?

Nice has introduced a set of new diagnosis guidelines, which include:

Women with suspected endometriosis should be asked about family history of the disease

Specialist ultrasounds can be used as an alternative to MRI scans for investigating suspected endometriosis

The possibility of endometriosis should not be ruled out if a pelvic examination and ultrasounds are “normal”

Women must be given information throughout their "care journey" so they know what to expect

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and interim director of the Centre for Guidelines at Nice, said the new advice will help early diagnosis and faster treatment.

He said: “We recognise that capacity in endometriosis clinics remains an issue, and that waiting times to be seen in secondary care can sometimes be lengthy.

“However, Nice also recognises the serious problems which people with suspected endometriosis face in accessing the care they need and the consequences of delayed diagnosis and treatment."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know