Liam Payne's death forces music industry to reassess how it treats young artists

Play Brightcove video

Following the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, the music industry is doing some serious rethinking about how it manages young people, as Arts Editor Nina Nannar reports

Thinking about things like HR and sick pay may not sound very rock-and-roll, but it is what some leading musicians say could make the music industry a better place for young artists.

Although the full details about the death of 31-year-old One Direction star Liam Payne have not yet been revealed, what is clear is the tragedy has focused attention on the record industry and the care it offers to its artists.

Now, producer and songwriter Guy Chambers, who worked with Robbie Williams after the pop star left Take That, says a system whereby artists become the employees of record companies when they are taken on, is needed.

Chambers, who co-wrote some of Williams’ biggest hits like Angels, says the singer was in a fragile state when he met him.

The pop star became a millionaire as a teenager and struggled with alcohol and drugs - something Williams has documented himself.

Chambers believes artists not only need an employee status but that under 18’s should not be in bands. It is an adult world, according to him.

Former Take That star, Robbie Williams has documented the struggles he faced as a teenage artist.

In a podcast, the singer Lily Allen also called for artists to be employed, pointing out that their freelance status would not give them access to duty of care protections that a firm must offer its employees.

Kelle Bryan, from ITV1’s Loose Women, remembers her time with the 90’s band Eternal as one of exciting highs to begin with - and then, unbelievable pressure.

She was just 15 when she joined the all-girl band. Their first album was a huge hit and they were in demand on international tours and awards shows.

Kelle Bryan (left), former member of 90s band Eternal, said she had felt abandoned by her label when she was a young artist.

But after the millions of sales, she says she was told she was no longer in the band. And with press camped outside her house, suddenly the protective bubble that she had enjoyed while a pop star was nowhere to be seen.

The incessant questions started about what she was going to do next. Then, there was the added pressure of seeing former bandmates achieve success with their next projects.

“No one from my label called me to ask if I was ok,” she says. It is why she is committed to prioritising wellbeing with her own roster of talent which she has taken on as an agent herself.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The TV industry has found itself in the spotlight in recent years facing urgent questions on duty of care around contributors and staff. The record industry is having to respond to such challenges now.

The BPI, the trade body for the record industry, issued a statement saying: “In today’s music industry, there is now so much more focus on artist wellbeing and ensuring an understanding of the pressures that artists will face.

"Labels take an active role in their artists’ welfare, and there is a range of support available through artists’ management and organisations including Music Support and Help Musicians.”

Liam Payne fans are encouraging lawmakers to pass legislation that would help safeguard the mental health of young artists. Credit: PA

Many in the music industry say it is changing and is different from years ago, though some would like more action.

A fan-led petition calling for "Liam’s Law" has now reached more than 135,000 signatures. It would enforce regular mental health check-ups, rest periods and the presence of mental health professionals offering support during an artist’s career.

It is deeply sad that Payne’s family are now planning his funeral. But there is a determination that something has to change in the future for other young artists who come in with dreams of making it big.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted