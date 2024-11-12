Queen Camilla to return to public duties after chest infection

Queen Camilla will return to public duties on Tuesday after suffering from a chest infection, a royal source has said.

She will attend a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, but will spend less time with guests than originally scheduled.

She will also be at an event with King Charles on Wednesday to celebrate the film and TV industry, but she will miss the Gladiator II premiere she had planned to attend in the evening.

Camilla withdrew from engagements last week after becoming unwell, with doctors recommending a short rest period so that she could recover.

She missed the Remembrance Sunday service led by the King over the weekend, instead opting to watch from home.

Camilla also pulled out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King on Thursday.

This is the Talking Royals - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson