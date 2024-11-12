Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour MPs must “make their own mind up” on whether to vote in favour of legalising assisted dying.

The assisted dying bill, published in full on Monday night, says terminally ill people with less than six months left to live would need two doctors and a high court judge to sign off their assisted death.

Starmer was asked by reporters if he planned to support the legislation and whether he had concerns about possible coercion or issues raised by disability charities.

He said: “Look, it’s going to be a free vote and I mean that. It will be for every MP to decide for themselves how they want to vote.“I’m not going to be putting any pressure whatsoever on Labour MPs. They will make their own mind up, as I will be.“Obviously a lot will depend on the detail and we need to get the balance right but I’ve always argued there will need to be proper safeguards in place.”

Starmer has previously supported assisted dying, telling retired presenter Dame Esther Rantzen in a phone call that he was "personally in favour of changing the law," ITV News revealed in March.

But he has assured that the government will remain neutral on the issue.

Starmer has been cautious to not express his personal view on the issue since the bill was introduced.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting voiced his fears about coercion when he told Good Morning Britain last month he worries “about those people who think they’ve almost got a duty to die to relieve the burden on their loved ones”.

