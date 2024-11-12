Who knew what? A timeline of events in the Church of England abuse scandal

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned over his handling of the John Smyth abuse case, after facing mounting pressure to step down.

Smyth abused young boys at Christian summer camps, and is thought to have been the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England. He died in 2018 whilst under investigation by Hampshire Police.

Three members of the Church’s parliament, the General Synod, claim the archbishop was aware of Smyth's crimes.

They accuse Welby of "allowing abuse to continue" during the five years between the start of his tenure as archbishop and Smyth's death.

The review suggests Smyth may have been brought to justice before his death if he had been formally reported to police in 2013.

These are the events the review has investigated.

Late 1970s to early 1980s: Smyth's abuse

Smyth groomed schoolboys at evangelical summer camps run by Iwerne Trust during this period.

He took the victims to a garden shed at his home near Winchester where he beat them.

Justin Welby was a dormitory officer at an Iwerne holiday camp in the late 1970s and knew Smyth.

The review says that, while Welby knew Smyth and “did have reason to have some concern about him,” this was not the same as suspecting he had committed severe abuses, and concluded it was “not possible to establish” whether Mr Welby knew of the severity of the abuses at this time.

Pictured: John Smyth QC in 2017 Credit: ITN

1979: Smyth becomes a QC

Smyth became a senior barrister and worked as a lawyer for Christian 'morality campaigner' Mary Whitehouse.

He represented Whitehouse in cases opposing homosexuality in the 1970s and 1980s.

1982: First allegations and investigation cover-up

The Iwerne Trust, which funded the holiday camps, carries out an internal investigation into Smyth's conduct.

They find evidence of "horrific" beatings of boys and young men. Some were left bleeding.

Winchester College, the school attended by many of Smyth's victims, banned Smyth from its premises but did not report Smyth to police.

1984: Smyth moves to Zimbabwe

Smyth moved to Zimbabwe, where his abuse of young boys continued.

He founded Zambesi Ministries, which recruited boys for holiday camps similar to Iwerne Trust camps in the UK.

1995: Smyth charged following death of 16-year-old boy

Guide Nyachuru's body was discovered in a swimming pool at a holiday camp - led by John Smyth - in Zimbabwe in 1992. Smyth later officiates at the teen's funeral.

Smyth was charged in connection with the boy's death in 1995 and, later, in April 1997, with five counts of criminal injury, when five boys were harmed. His trial later collapsed after Smyth and his legal team successfully argued the judge in the case had a conflict of interest.

2001: Smyth moves to South Africa

Smyth relocates to South Africa, where he represented South Africa's Doctors for Life and unsuccessfully opposed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country.

He is thought to have abused boys in South Africa.

2013: Welby appointed as Archbishop of Canterbury and is notified of allegations against Smyth

Welby took up his role and he and senior figures around him are told of the allegations concerning Smyth.

The Makin review says that, by July 2013, the Church of England knew "at the highest level" about Smyth's abuse.

They should have "properly and effectively" reported him to the UK police and the relevant authorities in South Africa, according to the report.

Abuse and cover-ups in the Catholic Church had already been thoroughly exposed by this time.

The archbishop now admits that it is a "shaming failure" that he did not “ensure that this was pursued as energetically, as remorselessly as it should have been”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Credit: PA

2017: Channel 4 News brings the allegations to public attention and Bishop of Guildford comes forward as a victim of Smyth's abuse

Channel 4 News broadcasts an investigation into the allegations against Smyth.

Hampshire Police opens an investigation into Smyth's abuse.

The Bishop of Guildford, Andrew Watson, says he was a victim of Smyth's abuse, suffering a "violent, excruciating and shocking" beating.

Watson said a friend of his also suffered Smyth's abuse and had previously attempted suicide.

2018: Smyth dies

Smyth died in Cape Town, South Africa. He was 75.

At the time of his death, he was under investigation by Hampshire Police and wanted for police questioning.

A request for his extradition was also being considered.

The Makin review says his death meant he was “never brought to justice for the abuse”.

2022: Winchester College reports Smyth abused at least 13 former pupils

The school publishes a report which acknowledges that in the 1980s Smyth was banned from the school site but not reported to police by the school.

It said: "The systems which were in place at the time failed to monitor or deter his abuse and his coerciveinfluence."

Winchester College Credit: ITV Meridian

November 7, 2024: The Makin review is published

The review states “John Smyth is, arguably, the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England.”

It estimates the total of boys abused by Smyth “likely runs much higher” than the 115 known to authorities.

The review found evidence of "traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks. The impact of that abuse is impossible to overstate and has permanently marked the lives of his victims.”

It details that senior officials in the Church of England knew about Smyth's abuse from 2013.

It says that "further abuse could and should have been prevented" with adequate escalation of allegations to police at the time.

“John Smyth should have been properly and effectively reported to the police in the UK and to relevant authorities in South Africa," the report says.

“This represented a further missed opportunity to bring him to justice and may have resulted in an ongoing and avoidable safeguarding threat in the period between 2012 and his death in 2018".

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby “could and should” have formally reported the abuse to authorities in 2013, the review adds.

November 7, 2024: The Church of England and Welby respond to the review

The Church says it is “deeply sorry for the horrific abuse” and added, “there is never a place for covering up abuse”.

Welby said he was “deeply sorry that this abuse happened” and “sorry that concealment by many people who were fully aware of the abuse over many years meant that John Smyth was able to abuse overseas and died before he ever faced justice.

"I had no suspicion of this abuse before 2013.

“Nevertheless the review is clear that I personally failed to ensure that after disclosure in 2013, the awful tragedy was energetically investigated".

November 12, 2024: Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury

Facing increasing pressure from fellow clergy members urging him to resign, Welby stepped down as the Archbishop "in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse".

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024," he said in a statement issued by Lambeth Palace.

"I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.

"In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete.”

