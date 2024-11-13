Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports on why there has been a rise in 'kidult' purchases

The rise in the number of 'kidult' purchases - adults buying toys for themselves - is said to be behind a boom in the UK toy industry ahead of Christmas.

Nostalgia-fuelled purchases now account for nearly a third of toy sales, figures from market research group Circana show.

The new toy trend comes as the Toy Retailers Association unveiled its predictions for the season's top 20 sellers, ranging in price from £10 to almost £80.

Toy marketing specialist, Pamela Justice, said the surge in 'kidult' purchases may be a result of the "creative element" toys can provide.

"You get really immersed into making it. It's the DIY, creative element," she told ITV News.

"So you have to really focus and it just takes you away from your phone screens, from social media."

As well as having a bigger disposable income, nostalgia is one of the driving forces behind the surge in adults buying toys for themselves, toy importer Richard North said.

For example, he said the average age of people purchasing a cuddly Stich toy, from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, are those in their 20's.

"They love brands that they remember as a kid and they've started to collect them," he said.

But it's not only a surge in 'kidult' purchases that is helping the toy industry to boom.

Monthly spending on gifts for children has increased by 35% in the past three years - from £61 a month in 2021 to £82 in 2024 - research by the Insights Family showed.

The average age of people purchasing a cuddly toy of Stich, from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, are those in their 20s.

Rosie Marshall, from the Toy Retailers Association, said: "Toy spending has actually grown this year, it has grown quite significantly, so it's interesting that parents are actually spending more money on toys for their children.

"I think it's probably a combination of things, probably to get them away from digital things," she added.

However, with the cost-of-living crisis still impacting budgets, Marshall has some advice on ways parents can manage the costs:

If there's a specific toy you would like to buy for Christmas, then buy it now. Make sure you've got it.

Visit your local toy shop and get advice. They can help you if you're struggling with your budget and can recommend products that are suitable to fit your budget.

Spread the cost. If you haven't started now, then make a start.

