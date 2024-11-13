T he Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol concert this year, with the service reflecting on “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”.

The Together at Christmas service in Westminster, London will go ahead on December 6, Kensington Palace has announced.

The televised event will be part of Kate's gradual return to public duties after announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Princess of Wales' family at the Together at Christmas service in 2021 Credit: PA

The Palace said Kate wants the service to focus on supporting people around us, stressing the power of "love, kindness and empathy".

Some 1,600 guests have been invited, with the service celebrating individuals who have supported those in need through volunteering, work, and caring for family and friends.

Guests will enjoy musical performances from stars including Olivia Dean and Paloma Faith.

It will be Kate's fourth time staging the concert, which will broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Last week, Prince William said the past year was "brutal" and "probably the hardest" of his life after seeing both his wife and father being treated for cancer.

"Honestly, it has been dreadful," William said while speaking candidly about royal family health scares.

