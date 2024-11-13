This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted, former member of the band Eternal, Kéllé Bryan, joins Nina Nannar. The pair discuss duty of care in the music industry after the death of Liam Payne, the pressures of the music world as a young performer and why change is needed.