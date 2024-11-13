Post Office confirms 115 branches could close and hundreds of jobs at risk

The Post Office has announced that 115 of its branches are at risk of closure, affecting around 1000 workers, as part of a "transformational" plan to fix its finances.

Hundreds of jobs are also under threat at the group's headquarters.

The changes were confirmed by Post Office chairman Nigel Railton on Wednesday morning.

A Post Office spokesperson said on Monday the new plan will “dramatically increase postmasters’ share of revenues, strengthen our branch network and make it work better for local communities, independent postmasters and our partners who own and operate branches”.

The Post Office has 11,500 branches across the UK, including 115 Crown Post Offices found in city centres, which are staffed by Post Office employees.

Some 2,000 are operated by the organisation's partners, such as Tesco and WHSmith. Independent postmasters operate the remaining 9,000 as franchises.

The spokesperson added: “The plan intends to create a new operating model for the business that means ensuring the Post Office has the right organisational design.”

The announcement follows a turbulent year for the Post Office. The business and its former management have been subject to an inquiry about how faulty accounting software led to hundreds of subpostmasters being wrongfully convicted.

The scandal saw the defective Horizon system give the impression money was missing from their branches, leading some being sent to prison.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said at the inquiry on Monday that the Post Office remains "an incredibly important institution in national life" despite the scandal.

He said: "There’s still a whole range of services that are really important.

“But I don’t think postmasters make sufficient remuneration from what the public want from the Post Office, and I think that’s going to require some very significant changes to the overall business model of the Post Office.”

