Sara Sharif’s father ‘takes full responsibility’ for her death, court hears

Warning: This article contains details readers might find distressing

Sara Sharif’s father has told jurors he “takes full responsibility” for the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the admission as his wife Beinash Batool, 30, sobbed in the dock of the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Previously, Sharif had sought to blame Batool for killing his daughter but on Wednesday told jurors: “I accept every single thing.”

Sara was found dead at the family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 2023 after the defendants fled to Pakistan.

Cross-examining for his wife, Caroline Carberry KC asked Sharif about a note he left beside the body of his daughter before leaving for Pakistan.

In it, he wrote “love you Sara” on the first page followed by the words: “Whoever see this note it’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating.”

Ms Carberry asked if he did indeed kill his daughter by beating and Sharif replied: “Yes, she died because of me.”

Sharif accepted causing injuries, bar burn and bite marks to Sara and admitted causing fractures in the weeks before she died by hitting her with a cricket bat or pole.

Asked if he broke Sara’s hyoid neck bone, he repeated: “I can take full responsibility. I accept every single thing.”

Sharif made the shock admissions on the seventh day of his evidence to the jury.

Previously, he had put the blame on Batool and claimed that he was out of the house working in his taxi when the abuse was going on.

Earlier in the week, Ms Carberry told him: “You are a lying, manipulative and controlling man, aren’t you?”

Sharif replied: “No, I am not.”

Sharif, Batool, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, deny Sara’s murder and causing or allowing her death.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

