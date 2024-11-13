The Health Secretary’s comments on assisted dying are “disappointing and quite upsetting,” said the MP behind the landmark legislation.

Kim Leadbeater called Wes Streeting’s interventions on assisted dying “suggest he hasn't read the bill.”

Mr Streeting has quickly become the most vocal sceptic of the proposal to introduce assisted dying.

On Wednesday, he suggested some NHS Services might lose out if assisted dying becomes law.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

He has asked the Department of Health to look at the costs of implementing any change in the law - although MPs won’t be informed of the findings before they vote.

Cabinet ministers have been told they “should exercise discretion and should not take part in the public debate” by the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Many MPs supportive of a change in the law privately feel that the health secretary has ignored the advice for ministers to remain neutral.

Ms Leadbeater, a Labour backbencher, this week published a private members bill to allow terminally ill adults who are expected to die within six months to seek help to end their life. MPs will debate the bill on the November 29.

In an interview with The House Magazine, Ms Leadbeater said “I think the important thing is that this debate happens, and everybody is absolutely entitled to their different views on the issue.

“But I have found it disappointing that some members of the Cabinet have spoken out very vocally on the issue, and others have done as instructed and not expressed their views. So, I’ve found that quite disappointing and quite upsetting.”

Last month the health secretary told a private meeting of Labour MPs he would vote against the assisted dying bill.

Ms Leadbeater said it was disappointing that Mr Streeting “came out to speak about the bill before he had even seen the bill," and said his more recent comments “would suggest he hasn't read the bill. So that is disappointing.”

On Wednesday, Mr Streeting also said that a change in the law to allow assisted dying would mean cuts elsewhere in the NHS.

"I think that is a chilling slippery slope argument, and I would hate for people to opt for assisted dying because they think they're saving someone somewhere... money, whether that's relatives or the NHS.”

Asked about Mr Streeting's comments suggesting a new law could jeopardise NHS services, the prime minister's official spokesman said: "Ultimately this is a matter for Parliament to decide and that is why it is going to be a free vote, and Parliament will debate the principles and merits of assisted dying and the issues surrounding the Bill."

Dr Simon Opher, a GP and backbench Labour MP who supports assisted dying disagreed with the health secretary’s assessment: “I don't think there will be any particular increased cost to assisted dying. I don't think it's going to save money, but I don't think it's going to cost any significant amount of money.”

Asked whether he thought Mr Streeting had intervened too much in the debate, Dr Opher told ITV News: “Certainly other Cabinet members have been less loud, although… I've got no problem with it”Ms Leadbeater has described her proposed legislation as the "most robust" in the world.A source close to Mr Streeting said: “Wes has approached this issue in a genuine, thoughtful and considerate way, setting out his own view while respecting others’ views.”

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…