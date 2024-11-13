Play Brightcove video

Trump's move comes as no surprise as Musk was reported to have donated $200m (£157m) to his election campaign

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the world's richest man, to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency" alongside Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy in his second administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said these “two wonderful Americans” will work to “dismantle government bureaucracy” in a new department, also known as Doge, in reference to Musk's favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” Trump wrote.

The 78-year-old added that Musk and Ramaswamy would advise the White House from outside government, and work with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large-scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before".

Trump said the move would "send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!"

After the announcement, Musk, who owns Tesla, posted on his platform X: "Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be (fire emojis).” Later adding: “Threat to democracy? Nope, threat to BUREAUCRACY!!!”

Ramaswamy responded separately on X with a slogan he frequently used during his presidential campaign to advocate for eliminating federal agencies, saying: “SHUT IT DOWN.”

How will the new government efficiency department operate?

