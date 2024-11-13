UK seeks ‘future-facing’ Saudi defence relationship as Healey visits Riyadh

The Defence Secretary will commit the UK to a “future-facing” defence relationship with Saudi Arabia on his first visit to the country as part of efforts to press for de-escalation in the Middle East.

John Healey will meet counterparts in both Riyadh and Ankara to discuss regional stability and reaffirm Britain’s support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the Government said.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the Cabinet minister said: “Deepening our defence relationships with key partners across the region will help the UK to support regional stability and economic growth at home.

“This Government is determined to work with our partners and across the Middle East to boost military cooperation and help lead a renewed push for peace.”

The Ministry of Defence said Mr Healey would use the visit to reaffirm the UK’s “commitment to a future-facing defence relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

Critics have questioned the move to restore relations with Riyadh in recent years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accused of playing a role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Meanwhile in Ankara, the Defence Secretary and his counterpart, Yasar Guler, will hold talks aimed at seeing a “joint strategy” for industry and strengthened military cooperation as well as procurement opportunities, the MoD said.

After travelling on to Riyadh on Thursday afternoon, he is scheduled to meet Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi defence minister, and minister for the National Guard Abdullah bin Bandar.

The Government says Britain and Saudi Arabia share “decades-long” defence ties and Mr Healey’s visit will offer the chance to look at further cooperation including on the Vision 2030 programme.

The previous Tory administration had sought to promoting British business interests in the scheme, which is designed to diversify the Gulf State’s economy away from oil.