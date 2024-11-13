The Makin Review into one of the Church of England's most prolific abusers uncovered a series of safeguarding failings - and led to the Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation.

The review looked at how the Church handled allegations that barrister John Smyth QC, who died in 2018, had abused more than 100 children and young men in the UK and Africa over five decades.

He died in 2018, aged 75, and was under investigation by Hampshire Police at the time of his death.

A number of other names have been noted in the Makin Review for their failings regarding the Smyth abuse scandal - but who are they?

Stephen Conway and Yvonne Quirk

Stephen Conway, the current Bishop of Lincoln, was Bishop of Ely in 2013 when he was briefed on Smyth's abuse by Yvonne Quirk, his safeguarding advisor.

Mr Conway had agreed to find support for a victim and to contact the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Bishop of Cape Town.

He then wrote to the Bishop of Table Bay, detailing the severity of the abuse, Smyth’s links to the Iwerne Christian summer camps, an assumed referral to Cambridgeshire Police and a reference to how speedily Smyth left the UK.

Mr Conway said he felt in 2013 he had followed safeguarding advice, policy and practice, but recognised “there were further actions I could have taken following my reporting of the disclosures made to us in the Diocese of Ely about John Smyth”.

The review said Mr Conway was "in a potentially powerful position" at the time to make sure the concerns about Smyth's abuse were pursued in full.

Yvonne Quirk told the review that, after meeting with officers from Cambridgeshire Police, she was told the case couldn't be taken further as a police matter - and believed there was "no possibility of a criminal investigation".

Jo Bailey Wells

The Rev Jo Bailey Wells, currently the Bishop for Episcopal Ministry in the Anglican Communion, was the personal chaplain to the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013.

Stephen Conway emailed her, attaching the letter he had sent to the Bishop of Table Bay detailing Smyth's abuse.

She replied, saying she would let the Archbishop of Canterbury know and noted that Mr Welby might know Smyth.

After forwarding on the information, she advised in September that no further action should be taken until police had advised on the next steps.

The review stated that the police advice “never came to fruition” and that there was “no evidence in the Lambeth Palace records passed to Reviewers to indicate that Jo Bailey Wells followed this up”.

Sue Colman

Before being ordained to become a church officer, Sue Colman agreed to become a trustee of Zambesi Trust Board, despite knowing about Smyth’s abuse.

According to the review, Mrs Colman was reluctant to be a trustee due to her knowledge of the abuse.

However, she decided to do so because John Smyth would be unable to support his family if the trust wasn't continued, and "there was a continuing need for someone from the UK to have oversight of his activities in Zimbabwe", it continued.

Mrs Colman stood down from the trust in around mid-1991, triggered by what she described as an uneasy feeling about Smyth, the review said, but it added that she claimed not to have known of the seriousness of the abuse in the UK until the much later revelations in 2017.

The review, referring to Mrs Colman and her husband Sir Jamie Colman, a fellow trustee, added: “It is likely, on the balance of probabilities, that both Jamie and Sue Colman had significant knowledge of the abuses in the UK and Africa, given their positions as Trustees.”

The Colmans also funded the Smyths through a personal trust.

