Words by ITV News Producer Jamel Smith

Days after Donald Trump secured a historic win against Kamala Harris in the US election on November 5, the president-elect has started making key appointments for his second administration.

During the campaign, Mr Trump avoided confirming names for his top team, but often hinted at his preferred choices.

He seems to be appointing those who stayed loyal to him after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, as well as those who align with his policies on immigration, the economy, and foreign affairs.

Therefore, his previous US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former director of the CIA Mike Pompeo have not made the list.

So who has he selected so far?

Pete Hegseth - Secretary of Defence

Pete Hegseth in 2016. Credit: AP

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News Channel host who served as an Army National Guard officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been confirmed as his secretary of defence.

In a statement, the president-elect described the 44-year-old as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First".

He said: "With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - our military will be great again, and America will never back down.

The appointment reportedly shocked those at the Pentagon, as Hegseth lacks senior military or national security experience.

Hegseth could bring sweeping changes to the military, as he is defiantly opposed to "woke" programmes that promote equity and inclusion.

He also questioned the role of women in the military and has backed moves to pardon service members who have been charged with war crimes.

“Everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated, and complication in combat, that means casualties are worse," Hegseth said during an interview on The Shawn Ryan Show podcast.

He said diversity in the military is positive as both minority and white men perform equally well, but he does not believe the same is true for women.

Once his position is confirmed by the Senate, he will oversee Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel's conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy - Department of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Credit: AP

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, will lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)" alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump's appointing Musk a role comes as no surprise after he was reported to have donated $200m (£157m) to his election campaign.

Despite its name, the Doge is not a government agency, Musk and Ramaswamy would advise the White House from outside government, and work with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large-scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before".

In a statement on November 12, Trump said: “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

Doge refers to an internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog, which became a viral sensation in the early 2010s. A cryptocurrency named after the dog, Dogecoin, was later created in 2013 - and has since been supported by Musk.

Mike Huckabee - Ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee. Credit: AP

Trump's appointment of the former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, illustrates the president-elect's aim to be a staunch defender of Israel and its interests.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!” Trump said in a statement.

Huckabee shares Trump's perspective on Israel, even once stating that there is “no such thing as a Palestinian."

On November 13, he said in an interview with Israeli Army Radio that it was “of course” possible for the US to support the Israeli government if it attempted to annex the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

"I won’t make the policy, I will carry out the policy of the president," He explained. "But he has already demonstrated in his first term that there’s never been an American president that has been more helpful in securing an understanding of the sovereignty of Israel.

“From the moving of the embassy, recognition of the Golan Heights and Jerusalem as the capital. No one has done more than President Trump. And I fully expect that that will continue.”

Kristi Noem - Secretary of Homeland Security

Kristi Noem and Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Trump selected South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, who faced criticism after her memoir recounted the killing of her pet dog for being "untrainable", to oversee his hardline immigration plans.

“Kristi has been very strong on Border Security,” Trump said in a statement on November 13. "(She) will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries."

A staunch Trump loyalist, Noem was a defiant opponent of Covid-19 safety measures such as masking and closing of businesses.

She once told a National Rifle Association (NRA) event that her 2-year-old grandchild had multiple guns.

Thomas 'Tom' Homan - ‘Border Czar’

Thomas Homan. Credit: AP

Tom Homan, former director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Trump's first administration, has been named the "Border Czar".

Homan will be "in charge of our nation's borders, including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post on November 10.

The 62-year-old has been tasked to carry out Trump's plan to execute the largest deportation operation in US history.

Democrats have criticised Homan for defending Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on border crossings during his first administration, which separated thousands of parents and children seeking asylum at the southern US-Mexico border.

Steven Witkoff - Special Envoy to the Middle East

Steven Witkoff. Credit: CNN

Trump said on Tuesday that the real estate investor Steven Witkoff "will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud".

The 67-year-old Witkoff, a golf partner of Trump, was at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, when the former president faced a second attempted assassination.

Elise Stefanik - United Nations Ambassador

Elise Stefanik. Credit: AP

The president-elect said he was "honoured" to name Republican representative Elise Stefanik as the United Nations (UN) ambassador.

“I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement on November 11.

Choosing Stefanik signals a more combative US approach towards the UN.

Stefanik has frequently criticised the international organisation, particularly over its treatment of Israel.

Last month, she said the Biden administration should consider a “complete reassessment” of US funding for the UN, if the Palestinian Authority continues to push to revoke Israel’s membership.

Mike Waltz - National Security Advisor

Mike Waltz. Credit: AP

A retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, Mike Waltz was chosen to be Trump's national security advisor on Tuesday.

In a statement, Trump said: "Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!”

He is seen as hawkish on China and called for a US boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China's role in the origin of COVID-19 and its mistreatment of the Muslim Uighur minority.

Susie Wiles - Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles. Credit: AP

Trump appointed his campaign manager Susie Wiles as the White House Chief of Staff on November 8, becoming the first woman to ever hold the high-profile position.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement.

Based in Florida, Wiles has a long-running successful career as a campaign manager and political strategist.

She ran Trump’s campaigns in Florida in 2016 and 2020, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' successful campaign in 2018.

She also worked on Ronald Reagan's campaign before his 1980 election.John Ratcliffe - CIA Director

John Ratcliffe. Credit: AP

Trump has picked John Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman who served as director of national intelligence during his first administration, to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions,” Trump said.

He described him as "a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans” and someone who would ensure “the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH".

Ratcliffe has been critical of Biden's Middle Eastern policy and advocated for a tougher stance on China.Lee Zeldin - Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin. Credit: AP

Although Trump has picked Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Zeldin lacks experience in environmental issues but is a longtime supporter of the president-elect.

In a statement on November 11, Trump said the former Republican Congressman: "Will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses.

"While at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

Zeldin has set out his aims for the position, saying on X "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI".

“We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water,” he added.

