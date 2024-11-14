6.7m to cut back on showers and baths to afford rising energy bills – survey

Some 6.7 million people plan to cut back on showers and baths to afford rising energy costs over winter, a survey suggests.

The poll for National Debtline found 45% of people are heading into the winter period worried about their finances, with one in four reporting this is having a negative effect on their health and one in five (22%) saying they are regularly losing sleep over money concerns.

Some 12% are planning to cut back on baths and showers to help them afford rising energy costs, the study found.

Latest Ofgem figures show energy arrears now stand at a record £3.7 billion.

The average household energy bill increased by £149 a year from October 1 when the industry regulator raised its price cap to £1,717 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales.

National Debtline’s research found that more than half of UK adults (53%) plan to take measures this winter to help afford their energy costs.

Some 14% plan to reduce spending at Christmas, including buying fewer presents, 14% are set to cut back on essentials such as food, toiletries and clothing, and 8% plan to sell personal or household items to cover their rising energy bills.

The poll suggests 17% have not told anyone about their money worries, and National Debtline said it is concerned that millions of people are facing financial struggles alone this winter.

Of those worried about affording their energy bills, just 10% had spoken to their energy supplier and 8% had asked for debt advice.

The charity found that women are more likely than men to be concerned about affording their energy bills this winter, but men are twice as likely to have asked for debt advice.

National Debtline urged anyone worried about their finances to contact its free advice service.

It said its advisers helped 90,000 people deal with their debts last year, with 80% of these seeing their debts reduce or stabilise and 70% experiencing a positive impact on their mental and emotional wellbeing.

National Debtline is leading a campaign for a Help to Repay scheme to support people trapped in energy debt through repayment matching and debt write-off.

No-one should face financial worries alone this winter Steve Vaid, Money Advice Trust

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline, said: “Too many people are heading into winter weighed down by money worries, with millions cutting back on the very basics, like taking fewer showers or baths, simply to try and keep up with their bills.

“More than five million alone are regularly losing sleep, with relationships and health impacted, too.

“It does not need to be this way – no-one should face financial worries alone this winter. I would encourage anyone worried about their finances to contact National Debtline. Our advisers will be able to help whatever the situation.”

– Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between between November 1 and 5.