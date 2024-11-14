Hospital waiting lists fall but A&E has busiest October on record

The waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has fallen to its lowest level in five months, new figures show, while A&E staff experienced their busiest October on record.

An estimated 7.57 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of September, relating to 6.34 million patients - down from 7.64 million treatments and 6.42 million patients at the end of August, NHS England said.

These are the lowest figures since April 2024.

The list hit a record high in September 2023, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients.

However, the target to eliminate all waits of more than 65 weeks by September of this year was missed.

There were 22,903 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment at the end of September. This is down from 45,527 in August.

Last week, the government outlined its ambition to ensure 92% of patients receive care within 18 weeks within the next five years.To meet the target, it has pledged to deliver an extra two million NHS appointments a year.

Despite a fall in waiting times, A&E and ambulance staff had their busiest month on record.

The number of people attending A&E in October was 2.36 million - this is 6% more than the previous busiest October in 2023.

It was also a record October for emergency admissions, with 567,446 people being admitted.

Ambulance staff also responded to more incidents than any other in October, with more than three-quarters of a million incidents.

This included a record number of the most serious category 1 incidents, up more than a third on the same period before the pandemic.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “It is welcome to finally see progress start to be made on the backlog. Since we ended the strikes, we have been ramping up delivery of an extra 40,000 extra appointments every week.

“The extra investment in the Budget for new surgical hubs and scanners, plus the reforms announced this week to drive up productivity, will cut waiting lists further and get patients seen faster.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “The NHS is going into winter under more pressure and busier than ever before, with another record month for A&E and ambulance services before we even start to see a further spike of pressure caused by colder weather and the spread of winter viruses.

“While we continue to treat record numbers and deal with record demand, it is clear that is still much further to go to return performance to the levels patients should expect and we will continue to work with government on the 10 Year Health Plan to address the needs of patients."

