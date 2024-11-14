‘Major supplier’ of boats for Channel migrant crossings arrested in Amsterdam

A man suspected of being a “major supplier” of boats for people smugglers operating the English Channel migrant crossings has been arrested, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The 44-year-old Turkish man, who has not been named, was detained at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday after a joint investigation by Dutch and Belgian authorities and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The man is suspected of shipping dinghies and engines from Turkey and storing them in Germany, before they are moved to northern France for crossings. He now faces extradition to Belgium over charges of human smuggling.

Speaking after the arrest in the Netherlands, NCA Director General in Operations, Rob Jones, said: “We suspect that this individual is a major supplier of boats and engines to the smugglers operating in Belgium and northern France.

“The types of vessels and engines we see used in making these crossings are highly dangerous and completely unfit for open water," he added.

"At least 50 people are known to have died this year as a result. There is no legitimate use for them."

The man's arrest was carried out through a Europol Operational Task Force and partners.

This year, more than 32,000 people have arrived in the UK having made the journey across the English Channel by boat, according to Home Office figures.

The operation comes as the NCA is leading around 70 live investigations into organised immigration crime or human trafficking, according to the agency.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We will relentlessly pursue the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings that undermine our border security and put lives at risk.

“This major investigation shows how important it is for our crime-fighting agencies to be working hand in glove with our international partners to get results.”

Her comments come as the Labour government announced a campaign on small boat crossings earlier this year, which includes £75 million in additional funding for his new Border Security Command.

Keir Starmer said he planned to push forward with the UK’s efforts to clinch a security pact with the EU, including restoring access to real-time intelligence-sharing networks.

