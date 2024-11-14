Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Lauren Hall takes a look at some of the items up for sale in a major music memorabilia auction

A rare demo tape featuring previously unheard tracks from Jimi Hendrix is among a huge collection of music memorabilia set to go under the hammer.

Instruments, outfits and autographs from some of the biggest names in the music industry are being auctioned on Friday afternoon.

Other highlights include a selection of Michael Jackson’s outfits and handwritten lyrics to his hit song ‘Beat It’. Noel Gallagher’s first guitar when he joined Oasis will also be sold as part of the largest collection of the band’s guitars ever to be brought to auction.

The auction, organised by Propstore, includes more than 350 items valued from £100 to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, said: “We’re excited to return for Propstore’s largest music sale yet, featuring over 350 amazing lots including exceptional pieces from Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stormzy and many others.

"We’re especially proud to present the biggest collection of Oasis guitars ever brought to market, giving fans a chance to own a piece of British music history.”

