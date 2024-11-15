At least 10 people dead after fire at Spanish retirement home

At least 10 people have died after a fire broke out at a retirement home in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza, local officials have said.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday in the town of Villa Franca de Ebro.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, local media reported.

Jorge Azcón, head of the regional government of Aragon, confirmed the deaths and said on X that all government events in the region were cancelled for the day.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also expressed his shock over the fire and deaths.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...