Bratislava ranked top destination for a bargain Christmas markets trip

Bratislava has been ranked the best destination for UK travellers seeking a bargain Christmas markets break.

The Slovakian capital was found to have the lowest prices for a two-night package holiday for two people, out of 14 European destinations analysed by Post Office Travel Money.

This took into account costs such as return flights, transfers, bed and breakfast accommodation, meals and market-bought refreshments.

A stall at a Christmas market in Bratislava

Bratislava’s total of £510 was nearly half that of Denmark’s Copenhagen – the most expensive destination analysed – where the same items cost £989.

Nine of the 10 cheapest locations for a Christmas market break were found to be in eastern Europe, with Vilnius, Lithuania in second place (£511) and Latvia’s Riga in third (£546).

Sterling has grown in value over the past year against all the currencies used in the cities analysed, such as the Hungarian forint (up 12%), Czech koruna (up 8%) and euro (up 4%).

But increases in the cost of flights amid capacity constraints on some routes mean total holiday prices have fallen in only three of the 11 destinations also surveyed in 2023.

Those three are Krakow, Poland (down 20%), Budapest, Hungary (down 10%) and Prague, Czech Republic (down 5%).

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “Sterling has risen in value against European currencies, which means that holidaymakers visiting a Christmas market will have more cash to spend.

“However, the price variations revealed by the latest barometer show just how important it is for people planning trips to check prices and factor in all the costs they are likely to incur.

“While emerging cities like Bratislava and Vilnius offer outstanding value, Prague and Budapest are also great options for bargain hunters because of the price falls we found in these more established favourites.”

– Here is the ranking of the 14 destinations analysed by Post Office Travel Money, with the total cost in brackets:

1. Bratislava, Slovakia (£510)

2. Vilnius, Lithuania (£511)

3. Riga, Latvia (£546)

4. Gdansk, Poland (£596)

5. Prague, Czech Rep (£606)

6. Budapest, Hungary (£639)

7. Zagreb, Croatia (£649)

8. Krakow, Poland (£678)

9. Stockholm, Sweden (£737)

10. Tallinn, Estonia (£749)

11. Berlin, Germany (£885)

12. Lille, France (£886)

13. Vienna, Austria (£950)

14. Copenhagen, Denmark (£989)