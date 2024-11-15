Play Brightcove video

The presenter told her 1.8 million Instagram followers that she will be away from social media as she recovers from brain surgery

Davina McCall has revealed she is undergoing surgery for a "very rare" brain tumour.

In an Instagram video on Friday, the TV presenter asked her fans to "say a prayer" for her as she prepared for surgery to remove the benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst.

Addressing her followers, she said: "A few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return which I thought I was going to ace. It turns out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst which is very rare, three in a million."

"I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons and I realised that I have to get it taken out," she added.

The 'My Mum, Your Dad' host said she would be having a craniotomy to remove the 14-millimetre-wide tumour.

Joined in the video by her partner Michael Douglas, the 57-year-old said: "Say a prayer for me. I'm in good spirits."

She continued: "I'm okay, it's been up and down obviously. We've been through a lot."McCall said her recovery in hospital would last nine days and she will be off her phone while she recovers at home.

She said: "I don't want you to worry about me, I'm doing enough as it is. I'll see you on the other side."

A spokesperson for The Brain Tumour Charity said: "Our Support Team has been providing Davina with information and reassurance - in confidence - in the lead up to her surgery."

They added: "As an inspiration to so many, we're grateful that Davina has chosen to raise awareness of this unique devastating disease."

