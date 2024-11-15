No 10 apologises for serving alcohol and meat during Diwali Downing Street event

Downing Street has apologised to British Hindus after it served alcohol and meat at a Diwali Event hosted at Number 10.

After facing backlash, Number 10 admitted on Friday a "mistake" had been made in the organisation of the event held on October 29 and sought to reassure British Hindus that "it will not happen again".

According to reports, beer, wine and kebabs were served to guests which some British Hindus saw as a "lack of understanding or respect" for the sacred religious traditions associated with Diwali.

The event prompted complaints from some Hindus, including Conservative MP Shivani Raja, who said the celebrations "were overshadowed by a disappointing ignorance to the customs of many British Hindus", adding that she was "deeply saddened".

Insight UK, a social movement for British Hindus and Indians, previously said it had also written to Downing Street to complain about the event after hearing Hindu guests who attended "reportedly expressed their shock and dismay at being served meat and alcohol".

Hinduism does not prohibit alcohol or meat but many Hindus traditionally do not consume alcohol during Diwali - the "festival of lights" - and a large majority only eat vegetarian food.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street.

“He paid tribute to the huge contribution the British Hindu, Sikh & Jain communities make to our country and how the government is driven by the shared values of hard work, ambition and aspiration.

“A mistake was made in the organisation of the event. We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again.”

Both Raja and Insight UK had pointed to the fact that no meat or alcohol were served during celebrations last year while Rishi Sunak, who became the country's first-ever Hindu prime minister, was in office.

Other attendees say the celebrations have always been alcohol and meat-free, including before Sunak's tenure.

"Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning," Insight UK wrote on X at the time. "The sacred festival of Diwali emphasizes purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol.

"The choice of menu at the Diwali celebration hosted by the Prime Minister himself, displays an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with with the festival of Diwali."

Raja and Insight UK welcomed the fact Downing Street apologised and said they hoped to work together in the future to advise on Hindu cultural sensitivities.

