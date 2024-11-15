Snooker player Mark King given five-year ban for match-fixing

Mark King has been banned from snooker for five years after being found guilty of match-fixing.

An independent disciplinary committee found the 50-year-old guilty of one count of match-fixing and one count of providing inside information on a match.

King was suspended by the WPBSA, snooker’s world governing body, in March 2023 after suspicious betting was reported on his match with Joe Perry in the Welsh Open in February.

King, who denied the charges, has also been ordered to pay £68,299.50 in costs. He has until November 28 to appeal against the decision.

Two other charges relating to King’s match with John Higgins in December 2022 were dismissed.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: “I have known Mark King since he was very young, he is a very experienced player who has enjoyed great success, and I am deeply saddened to read the finding in this case.

“However, the integrity of this sport will always be our number one priority."

He added: “This case is a testament to the fact that no stone will ever be left unturned in ensuring that the hundreds of millions of snooker fans worldwide, and our many global partners, can have full confidence in this incredible sport.”

King’s ban from snooker started on March 18 2023 and will end on March 17 2028.

