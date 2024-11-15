Three Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct after they were found to have accessed files relating to the Sarah Everard case, with “no proper policing purpose”.

A tribunal, held in south east London, found the three officers had accessed files relating to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met Police officer, Wayne Couzens over the course of March 3 and 4, 2021.

Disciplinary action has been taken against all three : Constable Myles McHugh, trainee Detective Constable Hannah Rebbeck and Sergeant Mark Harper.

PC Myles McHugh has been sacked after looking into "very sensitive" information about Ms Everard's medical history, relationships, employment and lifestyle and attempted to "discuss what he has seen with his colleagues".

Panel chairwoman Sharmistha Michaels said he was acting out of "curiosity" and his behaviour was at the “higher end of harm” for repeatedly accessing the police system on matters which had nothing to do with his duties.

He stopped looking at information after Couzens was arrested.

PC McHugh has been dismissed without notice who had being placed on restrictive duties during the three week hearing.

Wayne Couzens was a Met Police officer when he murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard Credit: PA

Former Met detective constable Hannah Rebbeck would have also been sacked had she not previously resigned according to the panel.

Ms Michaels said Rebbeck's actions were placed on the "highest end of seriousness" after she accessed data that was “very sensitive” out of a “morbid curiosity about the disappearance of Sarah Everard”.

There were multiple breaches of standards of professional behaviour, failure to seek guidance from colleagues, and Rebbeck had failed to engage with the misconduct proceedings.

Both McHugh’s and Rebbeck’s actions were described by the panel as an “egregious breach of the trust”.

Sergeant Mark Harper, from the Croydon unit, was handed a final written warning, to last for three years.

Harper had accessed information relating to Couzen's arrest out of professional "curiosity" to see how charging decisions were made but did not look at sensitive personal data.

He is still working as a custody sergeant but with certain restrictions, the panel said.

51-year-old Couzens was given a whole life order after he kidnapped, raped and murdered marketing executive, Sarah Everard, over the course of March 3 and 4, 2021.

Her case sparked strong reactions concerning women's safety and questions over trust in the police.

The Met Police said the panel had found PC McHugh had accessed the information while off duty and for a significant period of time, while former DC Hannah Rebbeck was found to have repeatedly accessed sensitive data without any link to her duties.

The breaches of professional standards were so serious that the panel said the only appropriate outcome of the hearing was dismissal.

Detective Constable Tyrone Ward, former Inspector Akinwale Ajose-Adeogun and former Detective Sergent Robert Butters also faced the same misconduct hearing but the tribunal ruled they “did have a legitimate reason” for accessing the information and therefore did not breach any policing standards.

Another serving officer will face a separate gross misconduct hearing on a date to be set.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "Our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard’s family and friends.

"We have apologised to them for the added distress this case has caused and I recognise the wider questions and concerns this raises."

"The vast majority of those who had inappropriately accessed information admitted they had done so out of curiosity.

"When spoken to, they were remorseful, apologised, admitted poor judgement and were keen to engage in training.

"All of this was taken into account when determining the most appropriate outcome for each individual."

According to the Met Police, none of the officers or staff had direct involvement in the criminal investigation into the murder of Sarah Everard, and no evidence was found that any individual had inappropriately shared information with any other individual.

