Boos were heard from fans as Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in the former world heavyweight champion's highly anticipated first fight in 19 years.

The eight-round fight was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed towards 58-year-old Tyson.

Earlier in the night, Ireland’s Katie Taylor defended her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory in her rematch with Amanda Serrano.

Paul and Tyson's long-delayed fight, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and was streamed on Netflix, began with Paul, 27, using his youth advantage to repeatedly close the gap on Tyson.

The second round followed a similar vein, Paul doing his best to avoid Tyson’s famously heavy blows before clinching again.

The YouTuber built in confidence and he continued to land heavy blows on a static Tyson, who looked grateful for the bell at the end of the third round.

The fight was live-streamed on Netflix. Credit: AP

Tyson struggled to keep pace with Paul in the rounds four and five, as he became increasingly weary, but managed to land a shot to the head in round six.

The bout was all but over going into the final round, as Tyson took his time getting off the corner stool.

There was little of the famous power left in any of Tyson’s punches, and the pair embraced as the bell rang.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Before the bell had rang, Tyson offered Paul his glove, while the 27-year-old bowed down to him - met with a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Posting on X after the fight, American boxer Terence Crawford said: "I love Mike Tyson, but they're giving him too much credit.

"He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there."

Piers Morgan posted: "Prime Mike Tyson would have destroyed Jake Paul in 90 seconds.

"A 58yr-old Tyson went 8 rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...