Eight people have died and 17 were injured during a knife attack at a school in eastern China on Saturday, local police have said.

The attack took place at Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology in Yixing at around 6:30pm local time, police said in a statement.

A 21-year-old male student with the surname "Xu" is believed to have carried out the attack and was detained on site.

Police said the suspect was a recent graduate from the school and was motivated by “failing [an] exam, not receiving a graduation certificate, and dissatisfaction with internship compensation”.

Videos on social media showed a heavy police presence after a knife attack in Yixing

Play Brightcove video

Videos circulating on social media showed injured people lying on the street after the attack while others rushed to help.

This is the second deadly mass attack to happen in China in the last week after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and injured 43 others on Monday.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...